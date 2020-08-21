Sir John Goes Home On October 29

Listen to article

Ghanaians will pay their last respect to former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John on October 29.

The late Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission will be laid to rest in his home town, Wonoo, in the Kwabre Municipality of the Ashanti Region where the final funeral rite would be held.

The leadership and the rank and file of the governing New Patriotic Party will gather to bid farewell to their illustrious son, brother and comrade of the elephant party.

Sir died on July 1 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

The staff of ModernGhana.com wishes him eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.