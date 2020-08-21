Chiefs And People Of Nhyiaeso Laud MTN For 6-Unit Classroom Block

The Chiefs and people of Asante Akyim Nhyiaeso have expressed profound gratitude to Mobile Giants MTN for handing over a beautiful six-unit classroom block to them.

Nana Brantuo Asadu, Agogo-manhene’s Oguakro Nkonwahene conveying the appreciation of the Chiefs and people of Nhyiaeso to MTN notes that ‘we shall forever remain grateful to MTN’.

To show more appreciation to MTN, Nana Asadu announced that the Chief of Mponua, a community within the District has decided to provide 100 acres of land free of charge to MTN to commence any project of their choice.

The GH500,000 project comes as a huge relief to parents and educational sector workers in the area as the safety of pupils and teachers is now more assured.

This is because about 400 pupils studied in a dilapidated structure which could have caved in anytime at the Nhyiaeso District Assembly Basic School.

Earlier, Corporate Services Executive, Mr. Sam Koranteng reinforced the commitment of MTN to continue with investments in its three-prone priority areas; education, health care and economic empowerment activities.

These three key areas, he maintained undoubtedly helps in transforming the lives of people.

"MTN is committed to carrying out investments in these three areas of human development, and it is in this wise that we committed funds to replace the dilapidated structure in this community", Mr. Koranteng noted.

Madam Mildred Ama Kwakye Agyapong, District Director of Education for Asante Akyem North commended MTN Foundation for carrying out such a massive project in the Nhyiaeso community.

She noted that the staff and pupils would now have a congenial atmosphere to carry out teaching and learning.

The Director tasked the headmaster to ensure the facility is put into the intended use whiles maintaining it for future generations.

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North and District Chief Executive Andy Appiah Kubi and Francis Oti Boateng took turns to express gratitude to MTN for the project.