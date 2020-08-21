Minister Leads RCC Delegation To Donate Towards Homowo With Gema MCE On Board

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has donated various items to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs as part of the annual support towards the celebration of Homowo by the Ga people.

Hon. Ishmael Ashitey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, accompanied by his deputy, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, and the Acting Regional Coordinating Director (RCD), Mrs. Felicia Dapaah, on Tuesday, 18th August 2020, led a delegation from the RCC to donate various food items and money to the Regional House of Chiefs.

The presentation made at Dodowa, the capital of the Shai Osudoku District, in the Greater Accra Region comprised food items including bags of maize and rice, assorted drinks, cartons of mineral water, and an unspecified amount.

The President of the Regional House of Chiefs, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Council, received the donation on behalf of the GAR House of Chiefs and expressed utmost appreciation for the gesture.

The Hon. Regional Minister and his delegation thereafter engaged the House of Chiefs in very fruitful discussions centered on measures to move the region forward and the collaboration between the administrators and the traditional authorities.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) Abokobi, Hon Janet Tulasi Mensah, was among the Hon. Regional Minister's team together with her colleague Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Greater Accra Region.