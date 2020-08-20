Buhari’s Nephew Airlifted To UK Over Rumored Covid-19 Infection

An 80-year-old nephew of Nigeria’s President, Mamman Daura, has been airlifted to the United Kingdom (UK) for medical attention, local media reports in Nigeria say.

Reports say Daura was flown to UK after experiencing respiratory difficulties.

But reports suggest that he is actually battling coronavirus.

The news comes months after Buhari’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari died from coronavirus.

Daura, who is also a respected adviser to the President, has come under scrutiny in recent times as being the leader of a cabal notorious for running the nation alongside Buhari.

---Daily Guide