COVID-19: Active Cases Now 1,723

Ghana active case count has dropped to 1,723.

Recoveries and discharges rose to 41,279.

The death toll has also increased from 256 to 261, with the latest death being recorded on August 13.

The total case count stands at 43,216.,

The latest update from the Ghana Health Service has it.

The Service’s Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, provided the update at a press briefing at the Ministry of Information on Thursday morning.

Ghana currently has a case fatality rate of 0.6 percent. The country has also carried out 431,272 tests.

Of the new cases, 166 were from 36 districts in five regions.

A majority of the cases are from Ayawaso West and Klottey Korle.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye noted that Ayawaso West is were “most of the hotels where the new returnees are being tested so they tend to give us a relatively higher rate than the rest of the country.”