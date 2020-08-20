Dr. Brown Konadu Receives Eminence Honours For Fight Against COVID-19

Listen to article

The efforts of Clinical Psychologist and Natural Therapist, Dr. Brown Osei Konadu in the world’s fight against the novel Coronavirus have been recognised and acknowledged globally as he has been bestowed upon the 'World Diplomatic COVID-19 Eminence Honours'.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Health with the collaboration of the Government of Ghana, the National COVID-19 Trust Fund and the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Brown was honoured for his remarkable contribution to efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The awards ceremony held in Accra, was jointly organised by World Diplomatic Federation – (WODIF), Institute for Sustainable Environment and Public Health (ISEPH), and Rectitude International Mission (RIM), under the theme, “Building a Healthy Nation Through Non-Partisan Commitment".

Dr. Brown Osei Konadu who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Holy Covenant Health Center and President of Blood and Genotype Awareness Foundation has since the advent of the Coronavirus in Ghana provided massive education on vital information about the pandemic to people, using online technologies and public address system.

He has donated some Personal Protective Equipment to the needy in society and given psychological support to people whose relations are diagnosed of having the disease while sensitizing the public on the need to eschew stigmatizing people who have been cured of Covid-19, and has been stressing on the need for all to eat natural diets to boost their immunity in order to overcome the deadly virus even when they contract it.

In a series of radio/TV programmes, Dr. Brown has been specifically teaching Ghanaians the specific foods to eat and physiotherapy steps to take to make the human immune system stronger to fight all kinds of pathogens that intrudes the body.

Speaking about Dr. Brown Osei Konadu’s honour at the ceremony, President of RIM, Her Excellency Rina Yarkuel Kerzner commended the renowned physiotherapist for his efforts to rescue and preserve lives during this Covid-19 era.

Dr. Brown was recently honoured at the Pan-African Republic Honorary Awards as a sickle cell ambassador in Ghana for his philanthropic moves geared towards eradicating sickle cell by 2030.

He has also been recognised by the United Clergy International Association Worldwide for championing the rights of people with sickle cell conditions.

His blood and Genotype Awareness Foundation received Ghana’s Best Health Foundation award for 2018 under the auspices of “The Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) Pan-African Top Brands Eminence Awards,”.

Having received the 'World Diplomatic COVID-19 Eminence Honours' award, Dr. Brown Osei Konadu expressed gratitude to the awarders for doing a great job by combing every nook and cranny of the world to identify and reward individuals and groups who are selflessly and without any governmental support, working assiduously to augment the efforts of the state in the battle against Covid-19.

He asked government, Non-Governmental Organizations and wealthy individuals to financially support the efforts of people like him who have devoted their time, money and other resources to help fight the Coronavirus in diverse ways.

He, however, commended the Ghana government for the measures put in place so far to manage the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He praised his staff for unceasingly proffering the needed support to get the work progress.