Sekondi-Takoradi Waste Treatment Facilities: President Akufo-Addo Hails Dr. Siaw-Agyepong

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lapped praise upon the Executive Chairman of Jospong Groups of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, for the role Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), a subsidiary of JGC, is playing in the country's effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

He described Zoomlion's sustained effort in helping to control the spread of the virus as a 'patriotic intervention.'

President Akufo-Addo made the commendation on Wednesday when he cut the sod for the commencement of a solid and liquid waste treatment facility in Asaakae in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), Western Region.

Following that commendation, Zoomlion will on Thursday (August 20, 2020) begin the second phase of disinfecting tertiary institutions across the country.

The exercise will kick-start in the Western Region.

According to the President, the Asaakae solid and liquid waste facility is estimated to cost 60 million Euros

The project, which is going to be executed by waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), and its partners--Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), Pureco and Komptech---would serve the people over 2 million people in EKMA.

He reiterated that the issue of sanitation was very important to his government.

"That is why the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources was set up and mandated to ensure proper sanitation across the country," he said.

The EKMA solid and liquid waste treatment facilities, he said, was a testimony of the good relations between the government and the private sector.

"It is in line with my government policy of creating an enabling environment for the private sector to bridge the infrastructure gap," the President said.

The President said when completed, the project will help reduce the high rate of plastics and other solid waste.

"Equally important is the fact that it will provide jobs for the people, potable water, good roads, which will help improve the water and sanitation situation in the municipality," he said.

He urged the relevant state institutions to ensure that the construction of the project was carried out to the right specifications.

To this end, the President commended Jospong Group of Companies for its partnership with the government to improve sanitation in the country.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, explained that the two waste treatment facilities will help improve and sustain the gains made in the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) space.

She said her ministry over the last three-and-a-half years has enjoyed a fruitful relations with members of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), Ghana.

She particularly signalled out Zoomlion for commendation, noting that the company has provided her outfit with pick-ups to help in monitoring to ensure that there is sanitation in the environment.

She reaffirmed that her ministry will continue to pursue water and sanitation policies that will inure to the benefit of the good people of this country.

For his part, the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, described the project as a huge one which provide jobs to over 250 people.

While praising the President for gracing the occasion, the Executive Chairman, Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, disclosed that the project will sit on a 200-acre land.

He went on to add that it will comprise a 400-ton solid waste recycling and composting plant, 1000 cubic metres wastewater treatment facility to serve about 2 million people and a staff quarters that will accommodate 250 staff members.

Other facilities are a training and research centre laboratory and 7.5 kilometre road from Asaakae to the site, he said.

"When completed, it will create about 250 jobs for the indigenous and indirect jobs of 1500."

According to Dr Siaw-Agyepong, both treatment facilities will be completed within 11 months.

"The solid waste treatment will be completed by 3 months and the liquid waste treatment will be completed by 8 months," he revealed.