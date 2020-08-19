We Need A Major Hospital In Obuasi -Hon Boakye Yiadom To Government

Listen to article

Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Constituency, Hon. Patrick Boakye Yiadom has called on the Government of Ghana under the leadership of Nana Addo Dunkwa Akuffo Addo to build a major hospital for the Obuasi Municipality.

Hon. Patrick Boakye Yiadom when speaking to the press in an exclusive interview stated that despite everything, Obuasi is the powerhouse of Ghana because of the gold mines which has been in an existence for about hundred and twelve years and its one of the biggest revenue mobilization for the country, so building a major hospital for such a town should not be a problem. The Obuasi East Member of Parliament revealed, no mining community in the world has been disrespected like the way Ghana has disrespected the Obuasi community which he made a case for the Cullinan Gauteng in South Africa and the way they have developed such a community.

He continues that, the Obuasi population day by day keeps increasing up meanwhile facilities like Hospitals are the same and not even an expansion exercise is going on which is very bad for a golding community like Obuasi. He said Government can even build the major hospital to reward them. Hon. Boakye Yiadom revealed they need a major hospital like the Okomko Anokye Teaching Hospital in the capital of the Ashanti Region Kumasi, Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra Region in Greater Accra.

The Hon. Member of Parliament lastly urged the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dunkwa Akuffo Addo and his NPP government to remember what the Obuasi community has done for the country and they are still doing it for the Republic of Ghana.

Obuasi is in the Ashanti Region with the mining company town located in the southern part of the Obuasi Municipal, the Gold Mines was established in the year 1897 and it has been in existence for over 100 years. The Obuasi Goldmines is one of the top nine largest gold mines on earth.