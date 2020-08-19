Opinion Poll On Economic Management And Voter Registration In Ghana

Listen to article

Executive Summary

The survey was conducted between Saturday, July 25, 2020 to Saturday, August 8, 2020 via online and distribution of printed copies of questionnaire within Ashanti, Western, Savanah, Greater Accra and Volta region. However, the online questionnaire link was generally opened for all.

Approximately 69% of Ghanaians believe that the economy is not properly managed.

About 71% of Ghanaians indicated that the collapse of banks in the country was politically motivated.

Also, 74%, of Ghanaians indicated that the government has not pleased them in the fight against corruption.

Background

This survey become necessary because it has become important to understand the economic management issues in the country to strengthen stakeholder satisfaction.

Results

The following sections present the results from the survey. It is organized based on the questions as presented in the data collection instrument.

Bio Characteristics of the Respondents

This section assesses the bio data of the respondents with focus on gender and level of education. This will guide the stakeholders in which of the groups to concentrate on in developing policies in the future.

Gender of Participants

The results indicated that majority of the respondents of the participants in this survey were males. They represent 52% of the total participants of 2613. The remaining 48% were females. This result is presented in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Gender of Participants

Level of Education of the Participants

The survey also assessed the level of education of the participants. The results showed that majority (52%) of the participants have tertiary education, followed by high school education (45%) and basic school education being the least with three percent. This is represented in the Figure 2 below. This implies that majority of respondents are well informed.

Figure 2: Level of Education of the Participants

Covid-19 Fund Management and the Fight against Corruption

This section assesses the opinion of the general public on the management of the Covid-19 fund in Ghana and how the government is rated in the fight against corruption in the country. In so doing, we asked the participants to rate their level of satisfaction of three basic issues relating to the Covid-19 fund and the management of the novel Covid-19 in Ghana. The participants were asked to use a three-point scale as poor (1), good (2) and excellent (3) in the rating.

Participants’ level of satisfaction with the Management of Covid-19 fund in Ghana

Results in Figure 3 indicated that a large section (1811 out of 2613, representing 69%) of Ghanaians are not satisfied with government`s management of the Covid-19 fund. Less than 30% of the total participants (750, representing 29%) indicated that they are okay with the management of the fund while an insignificant 52 out of 2613, representing two percent hinted that government is doing excellently. This result is not surprising at all, looking back at how the amount of money and its usage disclosed by the Minister of Finance generated mixed feelings among social media users after the mid-year budget presentation in parliament.

Figure 3: level of satisfaction with the Management of Covid-19 fund in Ghana

Participants` Level of satisfaction with the Amount of money spent on cooked food for some section of Ghanaians during the lockdown

Majority of Ghanaians (2121, representing 81%) are not satisfied with the amount of money used on cooked food alone for some fraction of Ghanaians during the 3-week lockdown in Ghana. This is due to the fact that the distribution of the food was not well coordinated and Ghanaians complained about lack of transparency.

Only less than 20% noted that the amount is okay and they are satisfied. Again, this shows that Ghanaians across all gender and literacy line have been monitoring the government`s activities, hence Governments must be as transparent as possible to enhance the satisfaction of the people that give them the power to rule.

Figure 4: Participants` Level of satisfaction with the Amount of money spent on cooked food

General Corruption in the Management of the Covid-19 in Ghana

Participants were asked whether they have suspected any form of corruption in the management of the novel Covid-19 in Ghana. 71% indicated that indeed there is corruption in the management of the novel pandemic whilst 29% said there is no corruption. This is represented in Figure 5.

Figure 5: Corruption in the Management of Covid-19 in Ghana

Participants` Level of satisfaction with the Government`s fight against corruption in the country

Results as displayed in Figure 5 indicated that, majority of Ghanaians are not satisfied with Government`s efforts in controlling corruption so far. About 1941 out of 2613, representing 74%, noted that the government has not pleased them as far as the fight against corruption is concerned. 569 out of 2613, representing 22%, indicated that the government`s efforts have been good so far while 103 out of the 2613, representing four percent noted the government has done an excellent job in the fight against corruption so far.

Figure 5: Participants` Level of satisfaction with the Government`s fight against corruption in Ghana

General Management of the Economy

This section evaluates the views of the general public on some major economic management issues affecting lives and job security in the country.

Participants` rating on the management of the economy in the past three and half years

The first issue of concern under this section was to examine the views of the public on the management of the economy in the past three and half years. 1798 Ghanaians, representing approximately 69% indicated that the economy has been managed poorly while 29% (763) and two percent (52) respectively rated it good and excellent.

Figure 6: Participants` ratings on the management of the economy in the past three and half years

Participants` Level of Satisfaction with the collapse or closure of banks in the country

The survey also assessed the views of the public on the banking sector clean up and the results are not any different from the results on the economic management. Out of 2613, 2070 (79%) participants indicated that they are not satisfied with the banking sector cleanup which saw many indigenous banks collapsed while 466 (18%) and 77 (3%) indicated that it is a good and excellent activity respectively.

Figure 7: Participants` Level of Satisfaction with the collapse or closure of banks in the country

Participants` level of satisfaction with the amount of money used on the collapse of banks in the country

From Figure 8, it could be seen that Ghanaians are not satisfied with the quantum of money used on the banking sector cleanup exercise. 2199 Ghanaians indicated their disappointment and dissatisfaction with the amount used in the exercise while 414 Ghanaians feel it is fair.

Figure 8: Participants` level of satisfaction with the amount of money used on the collapse of banks in the country

Views of the Participants on the collapse of banks in the country as deliberate political activity

The last part under this section assessed the views of Ghanaians on the collapse of banks in the country as to whether they suspect any foul play in the activity. They were asked to indicate whether they feel the act was influenced by politics or was politically motivated. This is depicted in Figure 9.

Figure 9: Participants on the collapse of banks in the country was deliberate political activity

Voter Registration and Election 2020

This part examined issues relating to the voter registration exercise and voting by Ghanaians in the upcoming election.

Level of satisfaction with the use of military and other security personnel in parts of the country during the voter registration exercise to determine citizenship

We examined the views of the public on the use of the security service in some parts of the country during the voter registration to determine who is a Ghanaian and who is not. Majority of Ghanaians (1475, representing 56%) were not happy with the use of the security personnel in some parts of the country to determine citizenship during the voter registration, while 724 (28%) and 414 (16%) noted that it was a fair and excellent activity respectively. These responses show marked division in the country that should interest political parties to address.

Figure 10: Level of satisfaction with the use of military and other security personnel in parts of the country

Voting in the upcoming December 7, 2020 General Elections

We examined the willingness of the public to vote in the upcoming elections. Majority (82%) indicated their willingness to vote while 18% are not willing to vote in the upcoming elections. This is represented in Figure 11. This implies that the turn out in the 2020 elections may be high.

Figure 11: Willingness to Vote in the upcoming December 7, 2020 General Election

Voting Decision and the influence of issues in this survey

To probe further into the issues surrounding the upcoming elections, we assessed the influence of the issues covered in this survey on the decision of the public on whether to vote or not and who to vote for in the upcoming general elections. Majority of 66% of Ghanaians indicated that the issues contained in this survey will influence their decisions in the upcoming elections while 34% indicated that they will vote based on some other factors or issues in addition to those mentioned in this survey. This result is presented in Figure 12.

Figure 12: Voting Decision and influence of issues in this survey

Ticket to Vote for in the upcoming Elections

The survey further examined the choices of the respondents for the upcoming elections. The general public was asked to indicate the political ticket they are likely to vote for in the upcoming December 7 general elections. Majority of Ghanaians (43%) indicated that they will vote for John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang ticket while 24% indicated that they will vote for Nana Addo and Bawumia ticket. Surprisingly, over a quarter (33%) of the Ghanaian population indicated that they are not willing to indicate their choice of tickets. This is very interesting and may have some consequences in the election results. This mean political parties should strategize to engage the people to understand their message. The result is presented in Figure 13.

Figure 13: Ticket to Vote for in the upcoming Elections

Conclusion

Ghanaians believed that the economy is not being managed well as expected and the banking sector clean-up was politically motivated and did not deliver value for money. The voter registration exercise shows deep tribal division in Ghana that should attract the attention of politicians. Also, Ghanaians were unhappy with the use of the military to determine citizenship and intimidate citizens in some parts of the country during the registration exercise. The 2020 elections will be influenced by the fight against corruption, management of Covid-19, and discrimination against citizens by the government.

