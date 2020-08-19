WAEC Examiners’ Names, Home Address, Subjects, Telephone Numbers Leaked

A document containing the names, schools, subjects, telephone numbers, home and email addresses, and other details of West African Examination Council (WAEC) examiners have been leaked to the public.

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, raised the alarm on the leak in a social media post.

He said there has also been leaks in the WASSCE Core Mathematics and Chemistry Practical Papers.

Mr Asare, in the post criticised WAEC's attitude to leaks, which appears to be an annual occurrence.

He noted that the Council's posturing does not help in resolving the problem.

“… they are interested in protecting the sanctity and integrity of their institution rather than that of the WASSCE assessment,” he said

Reaction

But reacting to how the classified document got leaked, WAEC said the incident, although disturbing, will not affect the credibility of the ongoing examination.

Public Relations Officer for WAEC, Agnes Tei Cudjoe explained that the leak will not compromise the integrity of the marking process.

“When the examination board meets to approve lists of examiners for a number of years, we don't ever let anybody take that document out because it is a confidential document.”

She said management has therefore started investigations into the incident.

“We want to tell all stakeholders to be rest assured that this does not mean people or the marking process is going to be compromised or anything like that,” she said.

---Daily Guide