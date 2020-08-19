ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Never Baptizes Women!!...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.08.2020 Health

Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Near 50k

Nigeria’s Covid-19 Cases Near 50k
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus is fast-approaching the 50,000.

As of Tuesday, August 18, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria recorded 410 new confirmed cases to push its tally to 49,895.

At least 37,051 patients have been discharged.

Deaths related to the virus as of August 18, according to NCDC, stood at 981.

Breakdown of new cases

Lagos-210

FCT-45

Ondo-30

Plateau-21

Edo-19

Ogun-16

Oyo-13

Nasarawa-12

Bauchi-11

Enugu-10

Kwara-7

Kaduna-6

Anambra-4

Ebonyi-3

Abia-2

Rivers-1

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Alleged 60-Year-Old Witch Dies After Drinking Water From A D...
46 minutes ago

Trust Me; When I Promise, I Always Deliver – Nana-Addo To Gh...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line