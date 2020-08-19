Full Text: Bawumia's Statement On NPP’s Infrastructure Projects

Listen to article

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the ruling NPP government has very remarkable records in infrastructure indicating that since 2017 a total of 17,334 infrastructure projects have been initiated in the country.

“Of these, we have completed 8,746 and there is 8,588 ongoing, and you see them allocated from Agriculture, Education Infrastructure, Energy, Health Infrastructure, Housing, Industrial infrastructure, Market infrastructure, Railway infrastructure, Roads Safety and Security, Water and sanitation development,” he explained.

