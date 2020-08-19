17,334 Infrastructure Projects Started, 8,746 Completed And 8,588 Ongoing Under NPP — Bawumia

Listen to article

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, August 18, addressed a Townhall meeting to put in the spotlight government’s infrastructure records since assuming office.

The event, dubbed “Bawumia Speaks”, was held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science in the capital, Accra.

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the ruling NPP government has very remarkable records in infrastructure indicating that since 2017 a total of 17,334 infrastructure projects have been initiated in the country.

“Of these, we have completed 8,746 and there is 8,588 ongoing, and you see them allocated from Agriculture, Education Infrastructure, Energy, Health Infrastructure, Housing, Industrial infrastructure, Market infrastructure, Railway infrastructure, Roads Safety and Security, Water and sanitation development,” he explained.

This he noted, is captured in the database, on the platform -www.deliverytracker.gov.gh, where Ghanaians can log on to assess the government’s performance on all initiatives that it has undertaken, particularly those it committed to in its manifesto.

