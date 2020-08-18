Shiashie Fire Victims Relocated To Amanfrom-Nsawam

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has disclosed that the Shiashie fire victims will be relocated to Amanfrom, near Nsawam.

According to her, the land will serve as a permanent residence for the victims who were affected by Friday night’s inferno in her constituency.

Addressing the victims on Monday morning, she said that, ’’I am glad to tell you that, through my hard work I have being able to secure a land for you people at Amanfrom, near Nsawam. So I want to know the number of people who will like to go there, you know that land in East Legon is very expensive. The land at Amanfrom will be a permanent residence for all of you.’’

‘’There’s a lot more that we can do for them. What I have there cannot support them for long. Some of them have their livelihoods and workplaces gone completely,” Lydia Seyram Alhassan exclusively told Shiashie-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“So I am appealing to even people beyond this constituency to come to our aid.

Fire gutted over 100 wooden structures that serve as accommodation for residents of Shiashie, a slum community around East Legon in Accra.

Even though no life was lost, the ravaging fire destroyed properties running into hundreds of Ghana cedis and rendered some of the slum dwellers homeless.

---KingdomfmOnline