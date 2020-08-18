Bawumia Promise Soldiers

Listen to article

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated government's commitment to expanding existing infrastructure at the various military garrisons across the country.

He believes this will not only boost the morale of personnel but will also make the military more efficient in supporting the cause of national development, as well as performing their duties in the global security arena.

The Vice-President made the disclosure when he addressed a joint graduation ceremony of the Senior Division Course 41 and Master of Science Degree in Defence and International Politics of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) in Accra on Friday.

He took the opportunity to entreat the graduands to let the knowledge acquired in time management and leadership become manifest in their respective institutions and work environment.

He equally urged them to maintain and strengthen the cordial relations that existed amongst them during their study in order to respond swiftly to sub-regional, regional and continental security issues.

In all, 72 people comprising 46 personnel from the GAF and 26 officers from 11 African countries, including Nigeria, Togo, Liberia, Gambia, Sierra Leon, Tanzania, Zambia and Cameroon, graduated.

There were also public servants from some public sector institutions, including the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Investment Fund and Attorney General's Office, who participated in the course.

The studies covered Defence Management, Peace Operations, Theories and Concept of Defence, Youth and Conflict in Africa and Tourism and Counterterrorism.

The objective of the course was to equip participants with the requisite tools for analytical thinking, good judgement, leadership, and critical managerial skills in defence and international affairs.

The Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour, advised the graduands to exhibit a high-level of discipline and also values of military training in order to be agents of change in society and be guided by the GAFSCC motto in all their dealings.

Rear Admiral Beick-Baffour lauded the government for its tremendous support to the college over the years and was optimistic that it would soon complete the 54-unit hostel accommodation facility for the institution.

---Daily Guide