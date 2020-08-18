<
18.08.2020

Bawumia Speaks On NPP’s Infrastructure Record Today

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will today, Tuesday, August 18 elaborate on the Akufo Addo government’s infrastructure development in its first term.

He’s expected to bring Ghanaians up to date on the government’s infrastructure record at a Town Hall and Results Fair to be held at the Academy of Arts and Sciences at 6pm.

The programme will be aired on some media networks across the country and live on Facebook.

