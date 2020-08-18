Youth Empowerment: Ten Graduate Under TANSDYEP

Listen to article

Thomas Ampem Nyarko Skill Development and Youth Empowerment Program (TANSDYEP) is a youth program aimed at supporting the youth in skill training.

On 10 August 2020, ten out of 30 in Anum successfully graduated in dressmaking.

Presenting their packages in the presence of the chiefs and elders, Hon Thomas Ampem Nyarko urged them as they are moving into their various businesses, to serve their customers in a manner that will elicit a positive response.

He further pledged to support them to establish their shops.

The MP took the opportunity to announce some modifications in the TANSDYEP program which includes supporting new applicants already in training, training youth from Asuogyaman who lives outside the district and other incentives, training persons in various skills to meet the requirements in the new port in Mpakadan and many more.

Many have successfully graduated since 2018, all of them received sewing machines, flour, tools/equipment, and cash to start their businesses.