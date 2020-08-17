Gomoa Central Has Not Recorded A Single Active COVID-19 Case In The District—DCE

"I want to express my profound gratitude to Assembly Members, Heads if Department, Nananom and Opinion leaders for their commitment towards the development of Gomoa Central District especially in this COVID-19 era

Through your collaborative effort, Gomoa Central has not recorded a single active Covid-19 case in the District since its worldwide outbreak.

However, there are few people who are flouting the Covid-19 Directives especially on mass public gathering and private burial"

DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo stated these in a session address he delivered at the Second Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the Second Assembly at Gomoa Afransi.

He disclosed that series of reminders have been sent to various community leadership to adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols while the Information Service Department as well as the National Commission for Civil Education (NCCE) have also intensified public education on the pandemic.

" Still on the Covid-19 Pandemic, it is worthy to note that the Assembly has distributed enough Veronica Buckets, Dust Bins, Rubber Bowls, Bucket Stands, Liquid Soaps, Sanitizers, Thermometer Guns, Nose Masks and Tissue papers among others.

They were fairly distributed to all the 34 communities in the District. Others include churches and Mosques, Market Centers, Artisans, Drivers Unions, and other identified bodies in the District

Additionally, the District took part in the National Disinfection Exercise in all public places including Community Centers, Market Centers, CHPS Compounds, Churches and Mosques"

The DCE further stated that the Assembly has also erected Polytanks in some communities and Market Centers to ensure that the public had access to good drinking water in the wake of Covid-19 era

" Domiciliary premises inspection have also been intensified by staff of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit of the Assembly for households to adhere to hygienic standard. We are not in normal times"

Touching on Planting for Food and Jobs, the Gomoa Central DCE noted that total acreage covered under the programme was Twenty-two Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty (22,650) acres

" Subsidized maize and vegetable seeds have been supplied to over Twelve Thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty-one (12,741) farmers made up of 6,894 males and 5,847 females

Additionally, about 2,004 NPK fertilizers and 1,002 Urea have been supplied to 908 farmers

Similarly, 295 litres, 77,100 grams of agro-chemicals were supplied to 1,171 farmers

Under Planting for Export and Rural Development, a total of One Hundred Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy-five (100,175) Oil Palm Seedlings have also been distributed to One Thousand and Twelve (1,012) farmers in 43 Communities covering about One Thousand, Six Hundred and Seventy (1,670) acres"

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo highlights some of the ongoing development projects as the construction of 1No 20 unit market stalls at Gomoa Afransi, construction of 1No 28 unit Lockable Stores (phase1) at Gomoa Aboso, completion of 1No 3 unit classroom block at Gomoa Oguakrom and construction of 1 CHPS compound at Gomoa Mangoase

The rest include the construction of 1No CHPS compound at Gomoa Kwame Adwer, construction of 1 No CHPS compound at Gomoa Esikuma, construction of 1 No Police Station at Gomoa Asebu/Pomadze and Water Extension supply and fixing of water tank stands at Ekwamkrom, Manso, Abaasa and Gomoa Line CHPS compounds.

"Currently, there is on-going Electricity Extension in 18 communities in the various Electoral Areas"

Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson tasked Assembly Members to cooperate with Nananom and other stakeholders in their electoral areas in the fight against Covid-19

He stressed the need for strict adhering to personal hygiene in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.