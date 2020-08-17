ModernGhanalogo

17.08.2020 Health

Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise To 49,068

Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise To 49,068
At least some 298 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria.

This pushes the tally to 49,068 as of Sunday, August 16.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet late on Sunday night August 16, NCDC reported that at least 36,497 patients have been discharged.

Unfortunately, it said the country’s coronavirus related deaths have risen to 975.

Breakdown of new cases

Plateau-108

Kaduna-49

Lagos-47

Ogun-18

Osun-17

FCT-15

Ondo-14

Edo-8

Oyo-6

Akwa Ibom-4

Cross River-4

Borno-3

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Rivers-1

