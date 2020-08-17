Bono East Regional Minister Welcomes Chinese Contractor For The 214Km World Bank Road

Hon. Kofi Amoakohene, Bono East Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin Constituency has welcomed Chinese road construction company, YANGTSE ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL in Atebubu for the construction of 214 Kilometers feeder roads in some farming communities.

The road passages will include communities such as Amantin through Asempanaye to Yaw Tuffour, Akokoa through Abamba to Kumfia, Trohwe, Kotope, Janjawura, Adiembra, Bachaso to Nyomoase, Asebu, Kokofu, Boniafo, Congo to Nyansibu No.1, Aworoso, Fiano, Muruchusu, and Prusu.

Funded by the World Bank and in partnership with the Government Of Ghana, the roads when completed shall provide farmers market access for their food products and the construction will offer massive employment for the teeming youth in the Municipality.

The Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin Constituency and Bono East Regional Minister, Honourable Kofi Amoakohene initiative led to the award of the 214 Km roads to ease the transportation deficit in the Municipality as lots of foodstuffs get spoilt especially during the raining seasons since the deplorable roads become inaccessible.

Being the first time Atebubu-Amantin Municipal is benefitting from massive road construction since Ghana's Independence in 1957, the Resident Engineer of Yangtse Engineering Company in a brief interaction with Honourable Kofi Amoakohene assured the quick start of work after building a camp to accommodate their operations to finish the construction at the stipulated time.

The Minister was accompanied to the site by some of the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency NPP executives led by Chairman Musah Shaibu, Youth Organizer, Taufic Adams, Organiser, Isaac Duah, Communicators Director, Eric Koranteng and other party faithfuls.