COVID-19: All Backlog Samples Cleared, Active Cases Now 1,847 – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says none of the COVID-19 testing centres presently has a backlog of samples to be tested.

So far, Ghana has conducted 427,121 tests since its fight against the pandemic, he indicated.

The President disclosed that the testing of Coronavirus samples which hitherto took weeks can now be conducted in just 48 hours which translates into up to date situational report.

In his 15th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, August 16, 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo mentioned that there is clear indication government’s policies are working due to the giant strides in battling the virus.

“Happily, there are no backlogs of tests at any of our testing centres, meaning that situational reports are up to date. Indeed, test results that used to take weeks are now available within 48 hours. We have, so far, conducted 427,121 tests”, he announced.

Nana Akufo-Addo also disclosed that as at Saturday, 15th August 2020 the number of active cases in the country is 1,847.

A total of 40,567 persons have recovered from the virus.

This means Ghana’s recovery rate has improved from 89.5% to 95.1% in three weeks according to the President.

“Death rate continues, mercifully, to be low at 0.5%.”

Currently, there are no recorded COVID-19 cases in the North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West Regions, although the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, and Western continue to be the Regions with the highest number of active cases.

---citinewsroom