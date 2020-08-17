Only 44.3% In Accra Wear Face Masks Correctly – Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo is pleading with Ghanaians to wear nose masks correctly to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after a recent survey done by the Ghana Health Service showed that, out of a number of persons observed in selected places in Accra, only 44.3% wear face masks properly.

Even though the survey proved that 82% of these persons possessed a face mask, just a few actually wore them in the appropriate way.

Akufo-Addo, while delivering his 15th national address on COVID-19 stated that, “I have been encouraged by the results of a recent survey conducted by the Ghana Health Service into the use of face masks at selected locations in Accra in the month of August. It revealed that the overall intention to use face masks at the sites surveyed was very high, with 82% of persons surveyed possessing a mask.”

“I believe we can do even more, and reach 100%. However, the same survey demonstrated that only 44.3% of those who have the mask use them correctly. I urge each and every one of us to wear our masks, and do so correctly anytime we leave our homes. It is the new normal requirement of our daily existence until the virus disappears,” he added.

---citinewsroom