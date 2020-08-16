Voter Registration Exercise Was Safe, Orderly — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Electoral Commission (EC) over the recently compiled new voters’ register in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo says he is extremely happy over the ‘orderly and safe’ conduct of the registration contrary to widespread condemnation of the exercise over claims it will lead to a surge in the number of infections and deaths.

“The Electoral Commission has completed the successful compilation of a new register ahead of the conduct of the 2020 general election. On behalf of the people of Ghana, I congratulate warmly, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Ms. Jean Mensa, her two deputies, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare and Mr. Samuel Tetteh and the entire Commission for their efficient, safe and transparent nature of the registration exercise”, he said.

According to Nana Addo, there were genuine and understandable concerns about conducting such a complex exercise, involving millions of citizens at this time. But, “at the end of the day, Ghanaians did their civic duty, by going out to register, having found that the process was overwhelming orderly, peaceful and safe.”

— citinewsroom