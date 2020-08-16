Hot Meals For Final Year JHS Students – Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

All 584,000 final year Junior High School (JHS) students would be served one hot meal each day.

President Akufo-Addo announced this while addressing the nation in a television broadcast on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

According to the President, the decision stems from complaints from students about going hungry in an attempt to fully comply with COVID-19 preventive protocols.

“As a result of reports I have received that some final year JHS students are going hungry in complying with COVID-19 protocols, I have just instructed the Minister for Gender and Social Protection to begin preparation to ensure that as from 24th August up to 18th of September, all 584,000 final year JHS students and 146,000 staff both in public and private schools be given one hot meal a day. This is to ensure full adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.”

— citinewsroom