20-Year-Old Student Hangs Himself At Assin Akropong

The body of a 20-year-old JHS 3 student has been hanging by a rope tied to a window at his home at Assin Akropong in the Assin Central District of the Central Region.

The apparent suicide took place at around 6:30 pm on Saturday, 15 August 2020.

A sister of the deceased student, Ms Afia Tinkoranmaa, explained that her brother had shown no signs of worry prior to taking his own life.

She said she had sent her brother to fetch some water for her around 5:40 pm and then come for food since he had complained of hunger.

In the next 20 minutes, she said she was informed that her brother had committed suicide.

The police command in Assin Fosu rushed to the scene and conveyed the body to the mortuary for preservation and autopsy at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu.

