17-Year-Old Student Hangs Herself After A Fight

A 17-year-old girl has allegedly hanged herself at Mpasaso No.2 in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti region.

The incident happened on Saturday, 15 August 2020 at around 8:30 pm.

The now-deceased, Adwoa Fordjour, is said to have engaged in fisticuffs with someone prior to taking her life.

She was hit in the head with a stone during the fight.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and later brought back home.

She insisted on retaliating but was deterred by her mothers.

The assemblyman for the area, Mr Charles K Asare, told Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwa that the teenager went into her room and was later found by her mother hanging by a scarf on a wooden structure.

The body has been conveyed to the Mankranso Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police have commenced investigations into the matter.

