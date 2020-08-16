Name Any Religious Leader I’ve Attacked Or Retract Such Lies -Akamba To Rev Kusi Boateng

My attention has been drawn to some disparaging comments made by the General Overseer of the Power Chapel Nationwide Church Rev Vincent Kusi Boateng against my person on a Kumasi based radio station and reported by Mynewsgh.com

In his usual attempt to critique anything Mahama/NDC, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral peddled blatant lies, when he suggested that I, Joshua Hamidu Akamba have the penchant of attacking religious leaders who oppose the NDC.

I have enormous respect for noble men of God and have never privately or publicly, attacked any religious leader in the country.

I’m amazed, that Rev Kusi Boateng enjoys disagreeing with every stance of the NDC and continue to hail the Akufo Addo government in all his media engagements but finds it problematic when others disagree with him or any decision by the NPP.

I wish to use this medium to dare Rev Kusi Boateng, to name any religious leader I have attacked and on which platform I did same.

The Scripture admonishes true men of God not to move around as slanderers among men - Leviticus 19:16.

I will further advise him, not to see his role as Secretary to the Board of National Trustees to the National Cathedral as a National Executive position of the New Patriotic Party but carry out his duties with candour and sobriety.

I respect his opinions on national issues but needs to restrain from peddling such blatant lies against my person.

I expect him to substantiate the falsehood peddled by mentioning any religious leader I have attacked publicly or retract and unreservedly apologise.

I must also reiterate, that the decision to spend over 100 million dollars to build a National Cathedral in a nation where “no bed syndrome” continues to take away innocent lives, remains an irresponsible decision.

Exodus 23:1 - “You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness.

Many Thanks.

Joshua Hamidu Akamba

National Organizer

National Democratic Congress