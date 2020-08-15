Elite Ladies Club Donates PPEs To Gomoa Aboso CHIPS Compound 

Elite Ladies Club Ghana has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) running into hundreds of Ghana Cedis to Gomoa Aboso CHIPS Compound in the Central Region as their contribution towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic

The items include Veronica Buckets, Dust Bins, Mob Buckets and stick, 50 Face Shields, 4 Surgical Masks, 2 Infrared Thermometers, Examination Gloves, Liquid Soaps, Paper Towels, Boxes of Sanitizers and Bleach

Madam Penelope Tetteh who presented the items on behalf of the Club said the donation was their widow's mite towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic

According to Madam Penelope Tetteh, the Club has been donating items to Orphanage Homes, Hospitals, Clinics and others to support their programmes and activities

" Elite Ladies Club exists to assist society to cushion them in their daily activities. We received a request from those who may need our services

Our motto; Ladies be part of the Solution, explain why we assist our beneficiaries as when our services are needed. We have over 50 Members across the country so we offer prompt response

We donated the PPEs to Gomoa Aboso CHIPS Compound because we are in Covid-19 period. The items are for staff working in facilities to protect themselves from infections"

Madam Penelope Tetteh noted that apart from donating items to the beneficiaries institutions and groups, Elite Ladies Club has been paying hospital bill for people who had been detained by Management for failing to make payment after recovery

The Officer In-charge of the Gomoa Aboso Health facility, Madam Marian Bondzi Micah who received the items thanked the donors for the kind gesture

She was grateful adding that the items had come at the right time to supplement government's efforts assuring that they would be put into judicious use

"Gomoa Aboso CHIPS Compound serve over 6 Communities in the Gomoa Central District with a population of over 16,000

This explains why the facility need more PPEs in this Covid-19 era to protect ourselves and people who seek our services on daily basis.

We will use the items to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infections at least within our operational Area"

Nana Kwesi Ankomah, Adontehene of Gomoa Aboso, and Hon. Isaac Gyesi Korsah, Assembly Member for Aboso Electoral Area commended Elite Ladies Club for the donation

According to them the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Aboso really appreciate the donation, like Oliver Twist, they ask for more of such donations

Present was the Assembly Member for Ekroful-Akropong-Hill City Electoral Area, Hon. Ernest Quarm.