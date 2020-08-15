Ghanaian Youth Told To Be Productive As The World Marks International Youth Day

Ghanaian youth have been counseled to engage in productive ventures that would facilitate their transition to responsible future leaders of the country.

Mrs. Theodosia Jackson, Principal of Jackson College of Education who gave the advice to mark International Youth Day said, a productive youth is critical to national development.

She emphasized that the youth should channel their youthful exuberance towards development-oriented activities and resist any attempt by self-seeking politicians who use them to achieve their parochial interests.

The International Youth Day which falls on August 12 is set aside annually by the United Nations (UN) to celebrate the youth across the globe.

The theme for the 2020 celebration is, "Youth Engagement for Global Action".

Mrs. Jackson said, the future of Ghana rests on the shoulders of its youth and stressed the need for them to position themselves to take up the leadership mandate that awaits them in the near future.

"You are the hope of this country and you have a responsibility to live above reproach, respect authority, and contribute meaningfully to national development", she advised.

She entreated the youth to set achievable goals and pursue them with perseverance for a brighter future for themselves and the country.

She added that as Ghana goes to the polls in December, the youth should not allow themselves to be used to perpetrate electoral violence and disturb the peace and stability of the country.

"As future leaders who stand to benefit from the stability of the country, you must not participate in any nefarious activities that could jeopardize your future", the renowned educationist further advised the younger generation.

She reminded the youth of the possibility of losing their lives for people who are only nation wreckers not worth dying for.