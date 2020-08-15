Operation Add Your Vote to NPP Candidates

The quest to turning the Savannah Region into a New Patriotic Party (NPP) dominated region continues unabated with more hands on deck. The tireless movement of some NPP personalities on the circumference of the maiden Savannah Region is a clear indication of winning more seats for the NPP.

The latest literature to read about has to do with Team Hajia Safia Mohammed visiting ten (10) women groups in Damango to educate and plead with them vote massively Nana Akufo Addo and Lawyer Abu Jinapor.

As an industrious, tireless and dedicated Regional Woman Organizer for the NPP in the Savannah Constituency, Hajia Safia Mohammed devoted the whole day for the visited women groups in Damango. Hajia Safia explained to the women reasons they should pick and choose both Nana Addo and Lawyer Abu Jinapor as their best options. Hajia Safia told the women that, as a presidential staffer, Lawyer Abu is very closed to the President of the Republic of Ghana and so the socio-economic needs of Damango and its environ would always be the jingle bells at the main gate of the Jubilee House Hajia Safia Mohammed added that, President Nana Addo has turned himself into a blooded Gonja man by giving the people of Gonja land a Savannah Region. It is therefore a moral responsibility for the people of the Savannah Region to accept Nana Addo as the best presidential option.

As a special assistant to the Regional Women Organizer, Hajia Hanatu Mahama, affectionately called Hajia Baby, explained to the women the benefits mothers of SHS students stand to derive from the implementation of Free Senior High School by the Nana Addo's led government. Hajia Baby assured the women of more social interventions to come at their doorsteps when the NPP Candidates win the upcoming December polls. Also in team Hajia Safia Mohammed was the Constituency Women Organislzer, Madam Helen Azara Nantogma who played a vital role of the visitation.

Some of the ten women groups Team Hajia Safia Mohammed visited includes;

1. Hangaline

2. Rebbeca ladies

3. Naada Ladies,

4. Matowmu women group

5. Victorious ladies group

6. Boresa women group 7. Borenyi women group

8. Kanyiti women group

Team Hajia Safia Mohammed donated NPP designed Nose Masks, liquid soap, cake soap and branded NPP hand fans to the women and encourage them work hard to retain power for the NPP come 7th December 2020 general elections.

Hamza Abdul-Mumin Reporting

CD, Salaga