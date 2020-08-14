Deputy Auditors-General Rubbishes Plott Allegations Against Acting Auditor-General

Deputy Auditors-General of the Audit Service are asking IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe, to justify his claims there there is a plot against the Acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

They have given him a week to present details on Deputy Auditors-General who have met and decided to challenge the authority of the acting Auditor-General.

This is despite the fact the IMANI Africa President made no mention of a meeting with any Deputy Auditors-General when he made the claims on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Cudjoe had said about four or five senior Deputy Auditors-General were thinking about passing a vote of no confidence in Mr. Asiedu, who is acting in the stead of Daniel Domelevo, who is currently on a forced leave .

In absence of any evidence, they are demanding an apology from Mr. Cudjoe “or they will consult their lawyers for legal advise”, according to a statement the Deputy Auditors-General released.

The statement was issued after an emergency meeting held earlier on Friday.

“Present at the meeting were all the Deputy Auditors-General who vehemently denied having any such meeting with IMANI Ghana or Mr. Franklin Cudioe,” it said.

The Deputy Auditors-General maintain that “the claims of Franklin Cudjoe are malicious and cast a dent on our reputation and integrity as well as the image of the service.”

They also feel the IMANI Africa president’s comments are “a ploy to cause confusion among the Deputy Auditors-General and mayhem within the rank and file of the staff of the service.”

Mr. Cudjoe seeks to “tarnish their image and sour the cordial relationship between management of the service and the government,” the added.

They thus urged the public “to disregard the ludicrous and malicious claim of Franklin Cudjoe being circulated on social media and treat same with the utter contempt it deserves.” Find below the full statement

— citinewsroom