Driver Faces Court Over Incest

A 44-year old commercial driver, Tony Abbey has been arraigned before an Accra Circuit court for allegedly having sex with his 17‐year‐old daughter.

Abbey aka Abdul-Raman is alleged to have had sex with his daughter when she was 15 years at Nima in Accra. The victim got pregnant and accused aborted it.

Abbey after the abortion started having sex with the victim again.

Charged with incest, Abbey has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, admitted Abbey to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000.00 with three sureties one to be justified.

The Court ordered that the title deed of his landed property should be deposited at the Court's Registry.

Prosecution was also asked to file their disclosures and serve same on the accused person and his lawyer.

Prosecution did not object to the grant of bail.

The matter has been adjourned to September 7.

Narrating the facts of the case, Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is the mother of the 17 year old victim and Abbey is the father of the victim.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said, in the year 2017, the victim came to stay with the accused to attend school at Nima in Accra.

Prosecution said, a year later Abbey started having sex with the victim and she became pregnant.

According to prosecution, Abbey aborted the pregnancy and warned her not tell anyone.

Prosecution said in March, this year, accused started having sex with the victim again before she left for a boarding school.

"In June 2020, the complainant visited her mother at Ashiaman after school vacation and narrated the incident to her,” Prosecution said.

The Prosecutor said the victim's mother reported the matter to the Department of Social Welfare, Ashiaman who in turn invited the accused and handed over Abbey to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, (DOVVSU).

Prosecution said a medical report form was issue to the complainant to seek medical attention.

The matter was then referred to Nima DOVVSU and when accused was interrogated, he admitted the offence in his caution statement.

