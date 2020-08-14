5 Reasons Why Your Unlimited Internet May Be Slow

Sometimes, you will pay for 100 Mbps of the internet but will get speed results of 50 Mbps or worse—the intertwined internet with many of our day-to-day activities. So, for many of us, having slow internet is one of the most frustrating experiences we face. In this blog post, we look at five reasons why your internet speed is so quiet and how to fix these issues.

1. Router Could be Affecting Your Speed

One of the first things to check if you are experiencing slow internet speeds is your router. If you notice dramatic drops in rate or problems connecting, you may want to try restarting your router. Resetting your router works as a way of refreshing your device. It’s similar to restarting your computer or phone when you are having performance problems. The process of resuming helps the router clear memory and resets the tasks it was performing.

Some router also tends to struggle when they have a lot of devices sending requests to them. Trying a simple restart can resolve many issues. Furthermore, if you are experiencing disconnections, you may want to get your router checked out. The router that your internet service provider gives you sometimes need upgrading to help experience faster and more stable internet speeds.

2. Your Hardware is Making Your Internet Slow

Some older devices don’t support high-speed internet. You may have a brand-new flagship phone that supports high-speed Wi-Fi but notice that an older method tends to buffer or lose signal. New devices have the latest antennas and sensors that support fast broadband and can reach Wi-Fi at more considerable distances. We’re not saying that you should go out and upgrade all of your devices, but this is one of the possible reasons you are experiencing slow internet speeds.

3. Check your Background Programs Using Bandwidth

Background processes and applications can hog up your bandwidth without you even noticing it. Related downloading from auto-updating processes can affect your internet speed as well as the performance of your device. What you can do is disable or limit the bandwidth been consumed. For example, suppose you are syncing large files across Dropbox or any other software applications. In that case, you can set a bandwidth limit so that your regular internet usage is not being interrupted, but you will still have your files updating in the background. Another solution is to pause auto-updates and download updates at a time that better suits you.

4. There Could be a Problem with Your Line

Were you recently upgraded to fibre? To get access to high-speed fibre, you require a technician to come in and connect your property to the fibre line. This process is relatively straightforward for most features, but if you are experiencing issues post-instalment, you may want to get your line checked by a professional technician. For instance, regarding that, Teledata ICT is one of the best unlimited internet service providers in Ghana, with such dedicated telecom engineers and technicians.

5. Evaluate Your Internet Service Provider

Lastly, one factor that is affecting your internet speeds could exceptionally be your Internet Service Provider (ISP). If you are experiencing slow internet when you should have ultra-fast speeds, you should contact your provider. They will often provide necessary fixes such as restarting your router or external connections and checking devices, but if none of those work, they should send a technician down to check for any problems.

