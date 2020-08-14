Ensure Best Agricultural Practices To Tackle Aflatoxin—GSA Educates Agric Officers

Farmers and Agricultural Extension officers in the Western North region have been educated on the best agricultural practices by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) ‘Trainer Of Trainers’ in dealing with the Aflatoxin menace mostly associated with cereals and grains.

This came to light when the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and with support from Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) as part of the National Aflatoxin Sensitisation and Management (NASAM) project visited the Western North region.

The purpose of the training was to educate Agric Extension officers, Farmers, Traders, and the general public on standards and the dangers and management of aflatoxins.

On August 12, 2020, About 30 Agric Extension Officers in Sefwi Wiawso, the Regional capital were trained on the dangers associated with Aflatoxin contamination in grains and management methods to reduce these Aflatoxin contaminations.

Two Scientific Officers from the GSA, Araba Incoom, and Samuel Kwatia led the forum and gave good accounts of the best practices in eliminating aflatoxin.

The participants were taken through various ways Aflatoxins contaminates the grains and practices that can help to reduce the menace.

On Thursday, August 13th, 2020, the team visited about five communities in the Western North region Namely, Ahokwah, Juaboso, Anhwiam, Djato, and Boinza.

About 50 participants comprising farmers and traders of cereals and grains were present during the interaction.

Some of the challenges highlighted mainly covered the high levels of aflatoxin present in grains produced in Ghana that usually lead to post-harvest losses with farmers selling their grains at lower prices and the inability of Ghanaian grains and derived food products to be sold on the international market.