Ghanaians Must Have A Say In State Appointments – Marricke Gane

A presidential aspirant, Marricke Kofi Gane has said Ghanaians must have a choice in the executive powers that mandates the president to make appointments to run the affairs of the country.

He believes it is essential that professional institutions chip in to ensure that the perfect selections are made to fill position available.

The aspirant told a panel during a debate on Thursday that this move will address the issue of nepotism in the administration of the country’s political affairs.

Mr Gane made this known at the maiden edition of the Minority Political Parties and Independent Candidates Election Debate organised by JoyNews and IMANI Centre for Policy and Education.

The accountant explained that, if he is given the mandate to lead the country in the upcoming polls, various professional bodies will be allowed to put forth their preferred experts up alongside the President’s choices to ensure a balance in the running of the ministries and agencies.

“One of the things that I have decided that we will do is to set up committees that involve people from all walks of life, the professional sectors, the judiciary and other elements of our society to put out names to the President from Ghanaians home and abroad to ensure that we breakdown that element of the President having to choose everybody that he knows,” he explained.

This will facilitate economic growth and ensure the utilization of the right skillset in contributing to the development of the country, he believes.

The five other aspirants present were, Kofi Koranteng, Samuel Ofori Ampofo, Carl Ebo Morgan, Dr Tom Asiseh and Onipayede Osson Teye.