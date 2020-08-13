Desist From Shoddy Works — Ogyeahoho Gyebi II To GNPC Project Contractors

The Paramount Chief of the Sefwi- Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, has urged contractors working on the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) Foundation projects, to desist from doing shoddy works.

He said the projects were special and important and must, therefore, stand the test of time for generations unborn to see.

The Paramount Chief also charged stakeholders and consultants to effectively monitor the projects and ensure that they were completed on schedule.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi II, who is also the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs and a board member of GNPC made the call when together with the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr Alfred Amoah inspected the progress of work on some projects being funded by the Foundation in the Municipality.

Some of the projects inspected include the ongoing mechanized borehole at Pataboso, 12- seater pour-flush toilet at Sefwi Tanoso, construction of a two-story building for Bibiani Nursing Training School

College at Bibiani Kwamekrom, 20-seater toilet facility at Bibiani Market, and an ultra-modern Science Laboratory and Six unit classroom block at Bibiani Senior Technical School (BSTS).

The rest are a six-unit classroom block at Queen's Senior High School at Sefwi Anhwaiso and a 20-seater toilet facility at Sefwi Anhwiaso.

Dr Eduah expressed satisfaction of work done so far and indicated that the core mandate of the Foundation was to impact on the lives of the ordinary Ghanaians through community and social intervention programmes.

He explained that the objective behind the visit was to inspect the various projects in the Municipality to ascertain their current stages and find out challenges facing the contractors.

"The tour forms part of GNPC Foundation periodic move to have a first-hand information and also to access the performance of the contractors on our projects sites" he added.

The MCE said many of the projects were at the completion stages, some at roofing level, others were almost ready for commissioning and handing over to the various communities for use.,

Mr Amoah particularly mentioned the 20-seater pour-flush toilet at Bibiani Market, an ultra-modern Science Laboratory at Bibiani Senior Technical School (BSTS) and Six unit classroom block at Queen' Senior High School which would soon be commissioned.

He commended President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, and the Executive Director, Dr Eduah for the numerous development projects in the Municipality.

Mr Amoah was grateful to have benefited from the numerous projects from the Foundation and assured the team of regular monitoring to ensure Quality work.

—GNA