Akufo-Addo Commissions 75 Greenhouses And Innovation Centre [Photos]

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, August 13, 2020, commissioned seventy-five greenhouses and an Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre, at Dawhenya, constructed by the Ministry of Business Development and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan.

This is the biggest green village estate in Ghana, and, indeed in West Africa.

The seventy-five (75) greenhouses here can produce four thousand, five hundred (4,500) tonnes of tomatoes annually, bringing in a yearly revenue of some GH¢11 million, and employing a total of 230 people.

Already, vegetables from this farm are being sold at Shoprite, Farmers Market, Eden Tree, amongst others.