B5 Plus CEO Reaffirms Commitment To Investing In Ghana's Education

Mukesh Thakwani, the Chief Executive Officer of leading steel and iron manufacturing company in West Africa B5 Plus Limited, has reiterated the company's commitment to invest in the education of Ghanaians to make the country more responsive to needs and challenges of the 21st century.

Mr. Mukesh Thakwani made these remarks in a speech at the Youth Engagement for Global Africa programme to celebrate this year's International Youth Day which was under the theme "Corporate support for Educational initiatives in the Covid-19 environment."

In his speech, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani noted that B5 Plus Limited see Education as the only way to give back to the society and that has propelled them to invest in Ghana's Education sector and currently operating one of the leading international schools in Ghana, (DPS lnternational School).

Mr. Thakwani giving a speech at the Youth Engagement for Global Africa programme during this year’s celebration of International Youth Day.

Outlining some of the benefits their school is giving to Ghanaians, Mr. Thakwani said the school has been given free educational Scholarships to some needy but intelligent Ghanaians every academic year and will be same in the next academic year for about five Ghanaians.

This he stated that B5 Plus Limited are responsible for the scholarship packages with the aim of ensuring every Ghanaian get equal access to quality Education and reduces “streetism”.

"Our school gives free educational Scholarships to Ghanaians every year and this time five intelligent, but needy children will be enrolled in the school for free. The school will also organize science exhibition for other interested schools where we will give out lots of goodies", he said.

He also mentioned other benevolent gestures the company has been offering to Ghanaians in the Coronavirus period which has brought virtually everything in the world to a standstill.

"We have also been donating to Ghanaians in the Covid-19 period. We donated PPE's and other items to over 1000 families to keep them alive while they fight against the pandemic continues. We also donated to the national Covid-19 Fund aimed at giving back to the society for the past twenty-six in Ghana", he added.

This year's programme was graced by the National Programme Officer (Education) for UNESCO Ghana Mr. Prosper Kwasi Nyavor, Chairman of The Great Argon Holdings Mr. Torgbor Mensah, Shirley Tony Kum who is the Corporate Communication Manager for Vivo Energy Ghana, Rashida Saani Nasamu; CEO of I-Zar Group, Alhaji Salamu Amadu who happens to be the Chairman of Afro Arab Group of Companies among other invited dignitaries.

About B5 Plus Limited

B5 Plus Ghana Company Limited is West African, manufacturing, fabricating, and trading enterprise with the vision to become the world’s steel industry benchmark through the excellence of its people, its innovative approach and overall conduct.

With corporate headquarters in Tema Ghana, today the company operate in all the ECOWAS Countries. They have a significant presence in African steel as an integrated manufacturer of steel and finished steel products.

The principal product is steel products which come in seven major categories: Mild Steel, High Tensile & Iron Rods, Galvanized Products, Stainless Steel, Marine & Mining, Roofing & Nails and Concrete & Fencing.

As a supplier, B5 Plus Steel is accessible business partner who can ensure quality and security of supply. They value strong relationships with customers and believe that commercial relationships are a learnt skill.

Their integrated supply chain helps them to ensure a high standard of product quality and service delivery. This reduces the potential need for rework, increases the reliability of service and saves their customers time and money.

The key to their success is the ability to deliver upon promises and skill in responding to the needs of their customers.

Their strong facilities and market positions allow them to tailor offer the service to all customers from the smallest to largest.