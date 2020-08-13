Sunyani Technical University Sanctions Four Final Year Students For Flouting COVID-19 Protocols

Listen to article

In line with its resolve to strictly enforce Covid-19 safety protocols on campus, management of Sunyani Technical University (STU) has imposed sanctions on four final year students of the institution for being recalcitrant in complying with the protocols.

The four final-year students have each been fined Ghc100.00.

Management of the university took the decision to serve as a deterrent to both students and staff, and reinforce the need for everyone to strictly comply with covid-19 safety precautions on campus.

“On the whole, it has been good but we have had a few students who flouted the directive of wearing the nose masks. They were summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee and were sanctioned accordingly, Mrs Cynthia Gyamfi Adu-Gyamfi, Chairperson of STU COVID-19 Committee said in an interview.

She said members of the COVID-19 Committee have been tasked to closely monitor all the required safety protocols on campus.

Journey so far

According to Mrs. Adu-Gyamfi, each final year student of the university has been provided with three pieces of re-useable nose-masks and a bottle of 200ml hand-sanitizer.

Besides, she added, several veronica buckets, tissue papers and soap have been made available at vantage points in the University for Use by students, staff and visitors while infra-red thermometers (thermometer guns) have been provided at all the major entry points to the university to check the temperature of people entering the campus.

“Our lives are in our own hands, let’s stay safe by observing all the COVID-19 protocols”, she advised.

President’s recognition

It would be recalled that during his 12th update to Ghanaians on the pandemic, President Akufo-Addo specifically commended the management of the Sunyani Technical University for the proactiveness in the fight against the disease.

“I thank, in particular, the Vice Chancellors and other heads of our tertiary institutions for the support and co-operation offered Government towards its success. Indeed, decisions, like those being taken by the leadership of Sunyani Technical University, in the Bono Region, to sanction students, lecturers and non-teaching staff, who flout the COVID-19 protocols, reinforce the collective determination of the majority of Ghanaians to defeat the virus”, the President stated.