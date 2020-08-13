ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Never Baptizes Women!!...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.08.2020 General News

19-Year-Old Joins Presidential Contest In Uganda

19-Year-Old Joins Presidential Contest In Uganda
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A 19-year-old Ugandan has picked nomination forms to vie for the presidency in the upcoming general elections.

Hillary Humphrey Kaweesa said he had always been a leader and was qualified to lead the country.

He said he would fund-raise for the 20m Ugandan shillings ($5,400;£4,100) nomination fees.

Mr Kaweesa is also required to collect 100 signatures in every district for his nomination. The country has more than 100 districts.

The constitution allows any Ugandan citizen who is above 18 years to vie for the presidency.

The teenager joins legislator Robert Kyagulanyi – popularly known as Bobi Wine – and former army general Henry Tumukunde who have declared interest to run against the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

---BBC

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: Ghana Now Has A More Credible Voters’ Registe...
7 minutes ago

New Roll: 'EC Has Deliberately Disenfranchise One Million Vo...
17 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line