Palmer Buckle Lauds St Karol School Of Nursing...Advocates Health Workers Award Scheme

Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle; Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of CapeCoast has expressed his deepest appreciation to the Ghanaian health professionals, especially graduate nurses from St Karol School of Nursing in Accra, for their dedication and commitment in the health industry over the years.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for students at the St Karol School of Nursing at Aplaku-Aayalolo in Accra last week, the Archbishop, who also doubles as the chairman of the governing council of the school encouraged the graduates to eschew indiscipline in their chosen profession and do well to change the general perception of “nurses' rude attitude” by daring to care.

The students pledged to use the knowledge gained to help save lives and impact positively on society.

The Archbishop, lauded the institution for the training of customer-centric nurses with very good principles since 2010. He further used the opportunity to call the government and all stakeholders to recognize the important role the health worker for the growth of the country by instituting a national health workers (nurses) award scheme.

On the part of Dr. Caroline Ackim, founder of St Karol School of nursing, she also reiterated that a concerted national award scheme for nurses was a welcoming initiative and however, called on all stakeholders to help make it a reality.

“This is not to draw any comparisons, but there is a national best farmer award, national best teacher award, and even the best international footballer award that are recognizing the important roles these various sectors.

According to her, it would be very welcoming if there was a national best healthcare professional award scheme that will award best nurse, midwife, pharmacist, medical doctor, paramedics, and other areas of healthcare services. "Such an award will help elevate the morale of health professionals and the industry she reiterated. We should encourage them to even do more because ill-health is no respecter of persons and anyone of us could find himself or his loved one on a hospital bed at any time", she said.

St Karol School of Nursing is a tertiary co-educational institution offering internationally respected BSc Nursing degrees of world-class standard, which incorporates multi-lingual ability and vehicle driving skills relevant for individuals wishing to prepare themselves for a fulfilling career in nursing. The school is affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.