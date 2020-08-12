Tourism Minister Warns Against Fake Social Media Pages On Her Campaign

Listen to article

The attention of the communications bureau of NPP Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency has been drawn to a number of fake social media handles especially Facebook accounts created in the name of the member of Parliament Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi who also doubles as Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Art to defraud members of the public.

The Communications Bureau through this medium humbly urge the general public to avoid any of such accounts created by criminals for fraudulent purposes.

In recent times, these fraudsters have been using the names of MPs and Ministers of State for such nefarious activities.

Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts DOES NOT engage persons on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc regarding job placements, contracts or scholarships.

Attached is a screenshot of the various accounts to disregard and note below the official social media handles of Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi.

Official Social Media Handles of Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi.

https://www.facebook.com/105006107710586/posts/162683641942832/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CABKCv-FVR_/?igshid=duqlh3r8iy7

Check out Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi (@HonOteng): https://twitter.com/HonOteng?s=09

Fake social Media handles to be Disregarded by the General Public.

https://www.facebook.com/honbarbara.otenggyasi.180

https://www.facebook.com/honbarbara.otenggyasi.520

Please take notice and be advised accordingly.

Thank you.