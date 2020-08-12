Let’s Build Bright Future Together – Bawumia To Youth

Listen to article

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the innovative and productive contributions made by Ghanaian youth across the country are a sign of a bright future.

Touting the roles played by the youth especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Bawumia pledged to collaborate with the most energetic part of Ghana’s population to ensure a bright future.

Speaking at an event to mark this year’s International Youth Day today, 12 August 2020, Dr Bawumia recognised the roles of the youth in complementing government efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that the government recognises the numerous challenges that the youth are exposed to.

“I want to use this occasion to congratulate the youth of this country on International Youth Day and to say that the future belongs to you and we will work with you hand in hand to make sure the future is a bright future for all of us,” he said.

The global theme for this year’s international youth day is “Youth Engagement for Global Action.” However, the celebration in Ghana is on the theme: Youth engagement for mitigating the impact of COVID-19- the need for innovation and creativity.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA) Sylvester Mathew Tetteh also tasked the youth to lead the mandate to fight COVID-19.

“The NYA recognises and appreciates government efforts geared towards promoting innovation in our education sector and safeguarding the lives of students amidst COVID-19,” he stated adding that, the youth must take up leadership roles in order to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO of the NYA also announced that the construction of youth response centers are at various levels of completion in the country.

The International Youth Day was instituted in 1999 and first celebrated on 12th August 2020. It is annually observed to celebrate the youth around the world and identify challenges and opportunities, as well as, how to leverage them.

---classfmonline