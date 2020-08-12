ModernGhanalogo

12.08.2020 Headlines

Coronavirus: 8 More Dead

By Reporter

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Eight more persons have succumbed to the claws of covid-19.

This pushes the death toll to 223 from the previous 215.

The cumulative case count have risen to 41,572

This was after 168 new cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) latest update has confirmed.

The Service indicated that Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 39,320.

Active case count falls to 2,029.


