12.08.2020 Headlines

Mahama Introduces Jane Naana To Christian Council, Chief Imam Today

Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama is expected to today, Wednesday introduce his running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to the leadership of the Christian Council.

He will subsequently introduce Prof Opoku Agyemang to the national Chief Imam Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence at old Fadama in Accra.

This will be Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s first public engagement with the Christian Council and the Chief imam following her announcement as running mate.

Later in the day, prof Opoku-Agyemang is expected to join some youth drawn from various backgrounds and professions in a conversation to celebrate International Youth Day.

