Police Grabbed Notorious Motorcycle Robber

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old notorious motorcycle robber who has been on police wanted list for many times.

Awowin Akonvu, was arrested on Saturday August 8, 2020, when he attempted to rob a motorcycle in Accra.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency.

DSP Tenge said Akonvu hired the services of the victim at the Accra Central Cocobod area and requested to be taken to a location close to Alisa Hotel to meet his brother Awuku Collins and a friend.

She said upon reaching a section of the road leading to the Ridge hospital in Accra, the suspect suddenly pulled out a knife at the victim and ordered him to stop the motorcycle.

"Out of nowhere, they were joined by suspects Awuku Collins and his friend (both at large) who forcibly took the victim's motorcycle and attempted to speed off," DSP Tenge said.

She said luck however eluded them when the victim managed to seize the engine of the motorcycle by pressing a remote mechanism.

A policeman on duty nearby upon seeing the happenings, quickly approached the scene, leading to the arrest of Akonvu.

Suspect Awuku and his friend, however managed to escape.

She said Akonvu would soon be arraigned after investigation.

---GNA