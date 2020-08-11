CODEO Want Swift Arrest, Prosecution Of Persons Behind Voter Registration Violence

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to fast track investigations and possible prosecution of persons who perpetrated violence during the just-ended voter registration exercise.

CODEO further asked the IGP to make available findings of its investigations to the public to foster confidence in the security agencies and to serve as a deterrent to others.

It specifically mentioned incidences that happened at Banda and Dormaa West all in the Bono Region and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.

It made the call in its preliminary report on the phases 4, 5, and 6 of the just-ended exercise.

“CODEO calls on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Ghana Police Service working with the Attorney General (AG) to act expeditiously to complete all investigations including the violent incidents in Banda which resulted in the death of one young man, as well as the incident in Awutu Senya East in the Central Region and in Dormaa West in the Bono region. Persons found culpable in various criminal breaches of the law should be prosecuted and sanctioned in accordance with the laws of Ghana.”

“CODEO urges the Police administration to share updates of these investigations with the Ghanaian public to foster confidence in the security agencies and to also server as a deterrent against future incidents of this nature. Failure to enforce the rule of law will erode confidence in the security agencies and the rule of law.”

What happened in Banda and Dormaa West?

In Banda, Silas Wulochamey , a 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed at a registration centre at Banda in the Bono Region.

The deceased, a graduate teacher trainee from the Methodist College of Education at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region was allegedly accosted by some unknown persons and mayhem unleashed on him at Banda Kabrono when he was returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi.

Reports suggest that he was stabbed at the registration centre following an altercation between some New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress clashed in the Bono regional community leading to the death of one person.

One vehicle and motorbike were burnt amidst gunshots with two others injured.

Three persons were arrested as a result.

In Awutu Senya East, a shooting occurred during a confrontation between persons believed to be aligned to the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

Both sides claimed they were attacked by each other leading to the shooting and subsequent arrest of four persons.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

Mrs. Koomson insists that she fired the weapon in self-defence and has received backing from fellow New Patriotic Party members, including government appointees.

Despite her claims, there were calls for her to resign or be sacked from her Special Development Initiatives ministerial portfolio by political stakeholders like the National Democratic Congress and neutral observers like the National Peace Council.

