11.08.2020

In Loving Memory Of Naziru aka Nova

Naziru also known among his peers as Nova sudden death occurred on 6th August, 2020 in Tamale, Northern Region.

He was buried the same day per Islamic customs.

He left behind a wife and two kids.

He was a Nurse at central hospital Tamale.

Naziru before his death was the former Regional PRO of the Union of Professional Nurse's and Midwives Ghana (UPNMG), Northern Region.

May his soul Rest In Peace.

