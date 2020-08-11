Thank You For Recognizing Your Landlords – Regional House Of Chiefs To Jane Naana

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Running Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has paid a visit to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in Dodowa to officially introduce herself to the traditional rulers in the region.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang thanked the chiefs for the leadership in their communities, assuring them that, “our MPs and Parliamentary Candidates will continue to engage in a politics of ideas, promote national unity and development.”

She also emphasized that it is time for all Ghanaians to put the country first.

The NDC Running Mate also expressed appreciation to the chiefs for their wise counsel and asked for their guidance and prayers throughout the campaign.

The President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, thanked the NDC Running Mate for making time to visit and expressed the willingness of the House to partner the NDC administration for development.

“May God and our ancestors bless you for recognizing the need to see your landlords. Our collective desire is to see a prosperous nation. Ghana must win”, he said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also paid a courtesy call on the Shai-Osudoku Traditional Council where she called for continuous partnership between the NDC and the Council, and also introduced NDC parliamentary candidate, Linda Akweley Ocloo, to the chiefs and people.

In a brief remark, the Chief of Dodowa, Nene Tei Kwesi Agyemang V said the NDC has always been concerned about the plight of his people, noting that “the District assembly, hospitals, roads, streetlights have always been the handiwork of the NDC”.

