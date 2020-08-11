Presiding Member Backs Proposed Salary For Assembly Members

The Presiding Member for Birim Central Municipal Assembly, Mr. Castro Asumadu Addae has called on government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to initiate a process to make Assembly Members receive a monthly allowance from the Central Government.

According to him, the Assembly Members serve as agents for development in their electoral areas, attend programmes which are organized in the Municipality by both the central government and Assembly as well as donating items to the marginalized persons.

Mr. Asumadu Addae made these statements at the First Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the 8th Assembly at Akyem Oda.

He indicated that since they do not receive monthly allowance, it makes them unable to perform the aforementioned duties effectively to enable them acquire the needed projects for their electoral areas to improve the living conditions of the people.

Earlier, Mr. Asumadu Addae led his colleague Assembly Members in the Constituency to institute Assembly Members Welfare Scheme to address their needed challenges. He said part of the welfare fund would be used to support Assembly Members to discharge their core mandates while the rest of the fund would also be used to assist them in seeking the health care delivery. A 3- member committee was however constituted to oversee the operation of the welfare scheme

Mr. Asumadu Addae pledged to contribute 30% of his monthly allowance to the scheme and advised all Assembly Members to also contribute money to the scheme to make it stands active.

In another development, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central Mrs. Victoria Adu said the assumption of office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado has made the Municipality recorded a number of developmental projects in the areas of education, sanitation, health, roads and among others.

On education, Mrs. Adu said Assembly has been able to complete a number of GETFUND Classroom Blocks to address the school infrastructural challenges confronting the Municipality.

The Projects she said includes the construction of 1No.-6Unit Classroom Block each at Aboabo and Oda Salvation Schools, construction of 1No.-2Unit KG Block each at Aboabo and Oda Salvation Schools, construction of 1No. 3Storey Semi-Detached Teachers Quarters, construction of 1No. 8Unit Dormitory Block at Akim Oda Attafuah SHS etc.

On one million per constituency projects, she indicated that the government through the Assembly has constructed solar mechanized borehole with overhead tank and standpipes at Oda Nkwanta, constructed 1No. Storm drain phase 1 at Oda Bonka Agyei and constructed an institutional toilet with solar mechanized borehole each at Gyadam, Essam, St. Francis SHS, and others to improve the sanitary conditions and drainage system in the Municipality.

On District Assembly Common Fund Projects, Mrs. Adu said the Assembly has awarded 8 projects on contract and out of the said number, 3 of them have been completed while the rest are on-going.

Mrs. Adu also touched on government’s flagship programme and said since the pragramme came into being, it has helped to create direct and indirect jobs for many people in the Municipality and hinted that through the proactiveness of the Municipal Director of Agriculture and Management’s commitment to the development of Agriculture in the Municipality, the Assembly is also benefiting from 200,000 oil palm seedlings worth GH¢2000.000.00 from the sustainable Livelihood Project spearhead by government through the Minerals Commission.